Bowls lessons

Monday, 22 April 2019
RESIDENTS of Goring and Goring Heath can learn to bowl next month.
The villages’ bowls clubs are each hosting introductory courses in partnership with South Oxfordshire District Council.
Sessions take place at Goring Heath at 2pm on May 13, 23 and 27 and at Goring on May 14, 21 and 28.
To book a place, call Zach Nelmes on 07748 770567 or email zacharia.nelmes@
southandvale.gov.uk
