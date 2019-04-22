Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bowls lessons

RESIDENTS of Goring and Goring Heath can learn to bowl next month.

The villages’ bowls clubs are each hosting introductory courses in partnership with South Oxfordshire District Council.

Sessions take place at Goring Heath at 2pm on May 13, 23 and 27 and at Goring on May 14, 21 and 28.

To book a place, call Zach Nelmes on 07748 770567 or email zacharia.nelmes@
southandvale.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33