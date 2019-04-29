Meet the Candidates: Maggie Filipova-Rivers

Maggie Filipova-Rivers (Lib)

I AM a local mother of two and feel extremely fortunate to have lived here for eight years and for my children to grow up in such a beautiful part of Britain. I hope to play a part in ensuring that by working together, Goring can continue to offer more and more opportunities to its residents.

As someone relatively new to local politics, I am keen to get into the community and try to resolve the pressing issues. My work with vulnerable people has made me acutely sensitive to the needs of others and so one of my top priorities is to be as accessible as possible to the people of the Goring Ward and to amplify their voices at every opportunity.

I trained as a development economist and I currently lead national and international programmes to help disadvantaged groups into micro-entrepreneurship and also to improve access to micro-finance.

The rural landscape is largely dependent on micro-enterprises, so I hope to engage with local businesses to create the sort of environment needed for a thriving local economy, while protecting our precious countryside.

I am also very passionate about serving our young and our elderly, ensuring that they are presented with opportunities to live out their lives fully and with dignity.