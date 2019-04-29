Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meet the Candidates: Maggie Filipova-Rivers

Meet the Candidates: Maggie Filipova-Rivers

Maggie Filipova-Rivers (Lib)

I AM a local mother of two and feel extremely fortunate to have lived here for eight years and for my children to grow up in such a beautiful part of Britain. I hope to play a part in ensuring that by working together, Goring can continue to offer more and more opportunities to its residents.

As someone relatively new to local politics, I am keen to get into the community and try to resolve the pressing issues. My work with vulnerable people has made me acutely sensitive to the needs of others and so one of my top priorities is to be as accessible as possible to the people of the Goring Ward and to amplify their voices at every opportunity.

I trained as a development economist and I currently lead national and international programmes to help disadvantaged groups into micro-entrepreneurship and also to improve access to micro-finance.

The rural landscape is largely dependent on micro-enterprises, so I hope to engage with local businesses to create the sort of environment needed for a thriving local economy, while protecting our precious countryside.

I am also very passionate about serving our young and our elderly, ensuring that they are presented with opportunities to live out their lives fully and with dignity.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33