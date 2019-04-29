Hustings day

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
A HUSTINGS for candidates seeking election to South Oxfordshire District Council in the Goring ward will take place at the village primary School on Monday from 6.30pm.
Chris Bertrand, Kevin Bulmer and Maggie Filipova-Rivers will present themselves and their ideas and answer questions.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say