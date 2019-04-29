Hotel wins drink and music licence

A HOTEL on the opposite side of the River Thames from Goring is to be allowed to sell alcohol and play music until late despite opposition.

West Berkshire Council has awarded the Swan at Streatley a licence until 12.30am from Monday to Saturday when the restaurant re-opens in the summer following the refurbishment currently taking place.

Rare Bird Hotels, of London, which owns the business, originally wanted permission to sell drinks until 1am and play both live and recorded music indoors and outdoors until 2am.

It also wanted consent for film screenings and live dance performances.

However, it withdrew this application following an objection by Thames Valley Police and complaints from neighbours who said the noise would disturb them.

Instead, it asked to sell drinks and play only recorded music until 1am.

Goring Parish Council objected to this along with dozens of villagers, including the management committee of Nuns Acre on the opposite riverbank.

The parish council said: “Sound travels very effectively over water and, due to the nature of the Goring Gap, would travel great distances along the river.

“Absolute noise levels are one thing but the frequency is a big concern, especially low-pounding bass.

“Indoor events can still cause noise problems, especially if windows and doors are opened. [There is] the fear that a six-night-a-week nightclub would spring up.

“We feel any extension of hours is unacceptable due to the effect it would have on residents in the vicinity.

“We would like to

co-operate with the Swan to help it provide function facilities and be a generally successful venture but not in a way that inconveniences its neighbours.”

Police said their concerns could be overcome by imposing conditions and the licensing authority agreed.

All drinks sold after 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays or between 9am and 11am must be to customers who are having a meal or attending a function.

The bar must shut at 11pm on Sundays and no new customers should be allowed after 11pm on the other days and this must be enforced by doormen.

Windows must be kept shut to keep noise in.

Councillor Kevin Bulmer, who chairs the parish council, said: “We can live with that. You can’t always get everything you want and this doesn’t seem an unreasonable compromise.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk