New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day

EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing Club after attending its annual open day.

They were among about 150 people who attended the event at the club off Spring Lane.

Visitors could go out on the water by themselves using the club’s boats or under the supervision of its junior members.

Some also tried the four stand-up paddleboards which the club ordered specially to increase its appeal. The rigid boards are powered and steered using a single blade in the same way as a kayak.

Everyone who signed up will now take part in courses on how to sail organised by the Royal Yachting Association.

Off the water, there was a barbecue and the club bar was open.

The number of visitors was higher than last year’s open day, when the river was flowing dangerously fast due to heavy rain so no sailing could take place.

Rob Jones, the club’s vice-commodore and junior development officer, said: “This was a good chance for people to try their hand at sailing free of charge and to see how accessible the sport is through the club’s own boats.

“We were pretty successful given the chilly winds and the fact that it happened during the Easter holidays.

“We’ve now got about 115 families or groups signed up with more than 300 members overall so it’s a great start to the season. The paddleboards were very popular — they were being used non-stop and will go well with our canoes and kayaks. We ordered them because we want to provide a variety of ways for people to get on the water as there are no other slipways in Goring or Streatley.

“We’re really proud to offer that access to the river and look forward to welcoming our new members.”