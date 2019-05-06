Tribute show

A TRIBUTE concert to George Michael will be held at Goring village hall two days before what would have been his 56th birthday.

The event at 7pm on June 23, called You Have Been Loved, will feature a live band playing hits from both the singer’s solo career and his days in pop duo Wham!

It will include a performance by Owen Paul, who was signed to the same label during the Eighties. He will sing one of Michael’s songs and share memories of him.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a charity which Michael supported. Tickets are £15 from https://bit.ly/

2vih0rk