Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute show

A TRIBUTE concert to George Michael will be held at Goring village hall two days before what would have been his 56th birthday.

The event at 7pm on June 23, called You Have Been Loved, will feature a live band playing hits from both the singer’s solo career and his days in pop duo Wham!

It will include a performance by Owen Paul, who was signed to the same label during the Eighties. He will sing one of Michael’s songs and share memories of him.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a charity which Michael supported. Tickets are £15 from https://bit.ly/
2vih0rk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33