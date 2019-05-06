Monday, 06 May 2019

Bridge night

GORING’S bridge club is hosting a free evening at the village hall on May 13.

It will be open to anyone who has played socially before and now wants to play at a higher level. Pairs are welcome but those who arrive alone will be paired with a club member.

Anyone interested should arrive at 7.10pm for a 7.25pm start. For more information, call Elizabeth Parkinson on (01491) 872020.

