All star jazz

TWO jazz gigs will be held at Goring village hall this month.

The Art Themen All Star Band is to perform at the venue next Friday featuring guitarist Denny Ilett Jr, of Henley, then funky jazz band Funk Bake will perform on May 18.

Both open at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 from Inspiration or on (01491) 874492 for the former and 07885 251803 for the latter.