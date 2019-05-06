Panda mascot

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
THE organisers of the Goring Hairy Legs run are looking for a new mascot.
A volunteer is needed to run around the event’s Little Legs children’s course while dressed in a panda suit. Anyone who can help should email info@hairylegs.net
The annual challenge starts at Sheepcot recreation ground off Gatehampton Road at 10am next Sunday.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say