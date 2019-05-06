Village hit by burglars

A SEVENTH house has been burgled in Goring in two months.

Between 4pm on Thursday last week and 1.30pm on Sunday, thieves broke into a property in Pennypiece by smashing a window with a spade and stole cash and jewellery.

This follows a spate of burglaries which started in Whitehills Green on March 11 when a house was broken into and a car stolen.

There were other burglaries in Cleeve Down, The Birches, Upper Red Cross Road and Maple Court.