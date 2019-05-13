Pre-school to close

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
GORING and Cleeve Pre-School is to shut at the end of the summer term.
The pre-school, which is based on the Goring Primary School site off Wallingford Road, says it has a record low number of children.
As a result it is struggling to recruit enough volunteer trustees for the charity which runs it and would expect to suffer “significant financial consequences” and logistical problems if it continued. The final day will be July 24.
The pre-school buildings would be demolished under plans to redevelop the primary school site.
13 May 2019
More News:
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say