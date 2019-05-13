Pre-school to close

GORING and Cleeve Pre-School is to shut at the end of the summer term.

The pre-school, which is based on the Goring Primary School site off Wallingford Road, says it has a record low number of children.

As a result it is struggling to recruit enough volunteer trustees for the charity which runs it and would expect to suffer “significant financial consequences” and logistical problems if it continued. The final day will be July 24.

The pre-school buildings would be demolished under plans to redevelop the primary school site.