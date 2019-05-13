Art exhibition

ARTISTS who used to exhibit at the Art at Goring gallery will have a display at the village hall from May 25 to 27.

The exhibition will feature works by Sarah Pye, Liz Chaderton, Howard Birchmore, Julie Adlard, Clare Buchta and jeweller Janet Richardson and will include demonstrations.

Ten per cent of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Goring Primary School to purchase new art equipment or take pupils on an art-themed outing.

The exhibition runs from 10am to 8pm on the Saturday and to 6pm on the Sunday and 5pm on the Monday.