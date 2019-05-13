Monday, 13 May 2019

Plant sale raises £2,000 for village’s competition entry

A SALE of home-grown plants raised just over £2,000 for Goring Gap in Bloom.

Dozens of villagers flocked to Rectory Garden, where members of the organising committee were selling a range of shrubs, flowers and vegetables.

They took £1,003, which will be matched by an identical contribution from the Gatehampton Trust.

Stephanie Bridle, who chairs the committee, said: “The sale made a few hundred pounds more than in previous years, which wasn’t bad for a couple of hours’ work.”

The proceeds will go towards Goring’s entry into the Britain in Bloom competition this summer. The village has taken part in the regional contest six times since 2012 and has won four gold and two silver gilt awards but this year it has also made it to the national finals for the first time.

The committee is preparing to put up dozens of hanging baskets at various locations around the village within the next month or so.

The baskets, which were planted at Mrs Bridle’s home, are self-watering and will be refilled periodically by volunteers.

Organisers are also planning a series of improvements at the station, including raised beds on the central platform and additional planters. They are also planning a “surprise” project.

