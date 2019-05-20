Two pubs score full marks in ‘mystery customer’ visits

THE Catherine Wheel in Goring scored full marks in a “mystery customer” visit.

It was one of only two pubs in the Brakspear estate to achieve 100 per cent and one of 16 which have done so since the scheme was launched eight years ago.

The assessors praised the live music at the Catherine Wheel, off Station Road, and the quality of the food and the service.

Their comments included “the live music was fun and there was a great atmosphere in the pub”, “the food was very tasty and showed that the pub really cared about the quality of their offering” and “our server and the manager were very impressive, friendly and made us feel at home”.

Landlady Vanessa Cooke said: “We’ve worked really hard in our two-and-a-half years at the pub to ensure consistent standards of food, drink and customer service, so it’s great to see that effort rewarded.

“Thanks to our wonderful team of staff, who deliver outstanding service with a smile, even on the busiest nights, and make sure all our customers have a great time.”

The other pub was the Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill. Caroline Pritchard, who runs the pub with her husband Simon, said: “We’ve been working hard to improve customers’ experience ever since we arrived. This score is a great credit to our wonderful team who all put in a huge effort to give every customer a great time whether they’re popping in for a pint or a special meal.”

The inspections were conducted by the Silent Customer, of Henley.

Janet Wood, who founded the company, said: “Scoring 100 per cent in our mystery visits is far from easy, as indicated by the very few who have done so over the years.

“We make high demands on the licensees when we visit their pub, so to achieve full marks across everything from the staff greeting to the quality of the food and drink and the marketing, is a great achievement and the teams at both pubs should feel very proud.”