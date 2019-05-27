Care home retains top rating

A CARE home in Goring has retained its outstanding rating.

Cleeve Lodge in Elmhurst Road received an unannounced visit by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission in April.

The home cares for 22 people aged 65 or over.

The inspectors awarded it top marks in the key criteria of “effective”, “caring”, “responsive” and “well-led” and rated it good for residents’ safety.

They said it had “an extremely warm and homely atmosphere” where people lived “full and meaningful lives, supported by staff who are exceptionally kind and caring”.

Residents were “treated with dignity and respect in a way that truly valued them as individuals” and they had given overwhelmingly positive feedback about the staff.

The inspectors said the home encouraged “positive risk taking” and supported residents “in the least restrictive way possible”.

The home was also given the highest rating following its previous inspection in September 2016.

Last month it was awarded “commended” status from the Gold Standards Framework, a national scheme that recognises excellence in end-of-life care.

This means it showed “innovative and established good practice” in at least six out of 20 criteria set out by the organisation.

Office manager Emma Gallagher said: “It’s all down to the brilliance of the staff here. We all work incredibly well as a team — communication is second to none and we always know what everyone’s doing.

“We’re proud beyond words and absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way.”