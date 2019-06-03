Monday, 03 June 2019

Extension approved

THE Flint House police rehabilitation centre near Goring has been granted planning permission to refurbish its kitchen.

An extension will be built in flint with timber boarding in order to match its surroundings. The charity will expand the 106-year-old building to accommodate new heating, ventilating and air conditioning plus additional filtering equipment below ground.

It needed consent from South Oxfordshire District Council as the building is Grade II listed.

