Medical practices hold meeting for patients

THE Goring and Woodcote medical practices’ patient participation group is to host an open meeting at Goring village hall at 11am next Saturday (June 15).

The surgeries’ executive partner Dr Simon Morris and partner Dr Ed Capo-Bianco will discuss the growing pressures and financial constraints that they are currently facing. They will talk about the future of healthcare nationally, which includes closer partnerships with nursing teams and other bodies, and how this could affect villagers.

They will also discuss the introduction of the eConsult program, which will allow patients to speak to their doctors online through the practices’ website. For more information, visit www.goringwoodcotemedicalpractice.nhs.uk