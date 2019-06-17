Plan vote on July 4

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will take place on July 4.

Residents who want to take part must be registered to vote by Tuesday next week, while applications for postal votes must be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council by Wednesday.

The document, which was drawn up by volunteers under the parish council’s supervision, names four sites where about 94 new homes should go to meet Government targets by 2027.

If more than half of voters back it, it will become part of the district council’s planning policy and will have to be taken into consideration when planning applications are decided on.

The village began preparing the plan in May 2015. Landowners submitted 15 plots but many were excluded to preserve views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The largest in the final draft is the south-east corner of a field north of Springfield Road which could take about 46 homes. The others are the eastern half of a field off Manor Road (about 20 homes), the Thames Court warehouse off High Street (about 14) and land behind the cottages in Icknield Road (about 14). A field off Gatehampton Road is earmarked as a back-up site.