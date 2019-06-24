Monday, 24 June 2019

Problem drivers

GORING Parish Council is to seek a £10,000 grant from the village’s county councillor Kevin Bulmer for improvements in the centre.

The council, of which Councillor Bulmer is also chairman, wants to tackle problems such as drivers speeding and mounting the pavement in High Street. Drivers also park on the verge in front of Rectory Garden, which destroys the grass.

Possible solutions include the installation of speed bumps or cushions in High Street as well as planters to stop people mounting the kerbs. 

The money would pay for public consultation to determine which issues are of greatest concern to residents and to implement the works.

Meanwhile, parish councillors have put plans for consultation on new play equipment in the village’s green spaces on hold.

Their preferred site was Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road, but the cricket club would need to move its nets and is now looking into how this could work.

