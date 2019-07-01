Bus backer

Monday, 01 July 2019

A NEW support group for Goring’s community bus service is seeking a new chairman.

Chris Bertrand, from South Stoke, set up the group last month to help obtain grants and possibly advertising revenue to keep the non-profit Going Forward company afloat. However, he has since had to back out.

The group has already secured a £2,000 pledge from Goring Parish Council.

Anyone who can help should email company director Mike Ward at going
forwardbus@yahoo.com

