A STREET party will be held at The Arcade, off Goring high street, on Saturday, July 6 from 11am.

The celebration, organised by the Care Hub, will feature a vintage jazz and swing singer as well as a barbecue truck, popcorn, lemonade and candy floss. All are welcome.

Meanwhile, elderly villagers who struggle to reach their nearest bank branch can talk with an advisor from NatWest at the hub on July 25 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.