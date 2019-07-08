Monday, 08 July 2019

Referendum held

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan took place in the village yesterday (Thursday).

The document, which names the sites where new housing should go by 2027 to meet government targets, will be adopted as part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning policy if it passes the vote.

The result and reaction will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.

