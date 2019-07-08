Get active

A GENTLE exercise class for older residents will take place at Goring village hall at 11.30am on Thursday.

Visitors will learn a series of workouts to maintain muscle mass, some of which can be done sitting down.

The sessions, which are funded by South Oxfordshire District Council’s Go Active Gold initiative, cost £5 per person.

To book a place, call 07766 991487 or email annalie.thomasson@south

andvale.gov.uk