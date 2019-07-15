Monday, 15 July 2019

Girls retain school cup

GORING Primary School’s Year 6 girls retained their title as Oxfordshire Schools’ Kwik Cricket Champions by dominating finals day at Kidlington.

Having qualified through regional heats, involving more than 90 schools, Goring’s girls won all three of their eight-over group matches by the convincing margins of 32, 64 and 95 runs.

In the final they defeated Bishop Loveday School from Banbury by 78 runs. Next step is the South West of England finals to be played in Bristol next week.

