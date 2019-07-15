Boogie band

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
BOOGIE-woogie pianist Ben Waters and his band will perform at Goring village hall tonight (Friday) at 8pm.
The concert has been organised by village promoter the Gap Gap and tickets (£15) are available at Inspiration in High Street.
The next performance will be Derek Nash’s tribute to Stevie Wonder, called Some Kinda Wonderful, on September 13.
