Aid week total

Monday, 15 July 2019
A TOTAL of £3,192.56 was collected in Goring during Christian Aid Week.
This is enough to pay for 11 maternity beds in Sierra Leone, excluding additional money reclaimed through the Gift Aid scheme.
There were 27 voluntary collectors who were supported by Great Western Railway and retailers Swift Office Stuff, McColl’s, Inspiration, Westholme Stores, Tesco, Pierrepont’s and the Goring Grocer.
Villager Ann Moody hosted a fund-raising lunch and the proceeds were matched by the Goring charity the Gatehampton Trust.
