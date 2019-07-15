Festival dates

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
NEXT year’s Goring Gap Festival will take place on the weekends of June 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.
Organisers of the biennial cultural event, which was first staged in 2014, have told the parish council that its headline events are unlikely to be held on Gardiner recreation ground.
Instead, performances and workshops could take place at smaller venues across Goring and Streatley, including the village halls.
The line-up will be announced nearer the time. To volunteer at the festival, visit www.thegapfestival.org
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
