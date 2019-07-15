Festival dates

Monday, 15 July 2019

NEXT year’s Goring Gap Festival will take place on the weekends of June 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

Organisers of the biennial cultural event, which was first staged in 2014, have told the parish council that its headline events are unlikely to be held on Gardiner recreation ground.

Instead, performances and workshops could take place at smaller venues across Goring and Streatley, including the village halls.

The line-up will be announced nearer the time. To volunteer at the festival, visit www.thegapfestival.org

