Yoga studio approved

A VACANT shop unit in Goring is set to be turned into a yoga studio.

Owner Adam Estates, of London, has received planning permission to convert the unit at the Arcade which was previously used as a storage area by the neighbouring Chef King Chinese restaurant.

Goring Parish Council opposed the proposal, saying it could conflict with the village’s neighbourhood plan's aim of rejuvenating retail spaces in the village centre, but South Oxfordshire District Council said a yoga studio would be in keeping with neighbouring units and the unit was already vacant and therefore unsightly.