Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Yoga studio approved

A VACANT shop unit in Goring is set to be turned into a yoga studio.

Owner Adam Estates, of London, has received planning permission to convert the unit at the Arcade which was previously used as a storage area by the neighbouring Chef King Chinese restaurant.

Goring Parish Council opposed the proposal, saying it could conflict with the village’s neighbourhood plan's aim of rejuvenating retail spaces in the village centre, but South Oxfordshire District Council said a yoga studio would be in keeping with neighbouring units and the unit was already vacant and therefore unsightly.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33