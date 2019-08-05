Hall makeover

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at Goring village hall is on schedule to finish in the next few weeks.

The stage has been strengthened and sanded, the rear stairs and front doors have been replaced and a new sound system with an induction loop for hearing aid users has been installed.

The next stage is to upgrade the building’s power supply and lights and install new permanent stage lighting with dimmer switches.

The £50,000 project, which began in April, is being funded by charities and trusts as well as the hall trustees’ reserves and fund-raising efforts.