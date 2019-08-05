Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall makeover

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at Goring village hall is on schedule to finish in the next few weeks.

The stage has been strengthened and sanded, the rear stairs and front doors have been replaced and a new sound system with an induction loop for hearing aid users has been installed.

The next stage is to upgrade the building’s power supply and lights and install new permanent stage lighting with dimmer switches.

The £50,000 project, which began in April, is being funded by charities and trusts as well as the hall trustees’ reserves and fund-raising efforts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33