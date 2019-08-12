Monday, 12 August 2019

Bridge work

DRIVERS should expect delays around the railway bridge in Goring this weekend due to roadworks.

Four-way traffic lights will be positioned on High Street (the bridge), Red Cross Road, Farm Road and Wallingford Road, near Lockstile Way, between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The paths over the bridge will be closed.

