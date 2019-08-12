Goldsmith team takes honours

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members supported lady captain Carol Taylor in playing her Charity Day in aid of Cancer Research UK at Goring and Streatley Golf Club.

The team of Paul Hewson, Sue Argyle, Jax Maclachlan and Paul Rainsden sat in the clubhouse nervously after their round as their score of 95 was the clubhouse leader for most of the afternoon. However, the team including regular winner Karen and Terry Brown, along with Andrew and Lynn Dalglish came in with a score of 97 which nobody thought would be beaten.

However, in the penultimate group member Hannah Goldsmith with Ian Vickerage, David Catt and Patrick Griffin came in with a huge score of 102 points to take the honours.

Sue Argyle won the nearest the pin in two on the 18th while Theo Farley won the ladies’ longest drive.

The day was a huge success with more than £2,000 raised via the raffle, online auction and entry fees.