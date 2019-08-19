Monday, 19 August 2019

Care hub stages street party

A STREET party was held at The Arcade in Goring.

The event, organised by the Care Hub, included performances of classic swing and jazz songs by singer Alex Neumann as well as a popcorn and candyfloss stall and hot food served by the Peppered Pig catering truck.

Visitors could sit and enjoy lunch while learning about the services available at the hub, which offers support and advice on caring for the elderly.

Manager Leigh Abbott said: “It was a good way to make the community more aware of how we can help them.”

Pictured, left to right, Keith and Wendy Riley, singer Alex Neumann, Noah Akers, 10, hub assistant Debs Newell-Akers, operations manager Leigh Abbott and Audrey Brandreth, nine.

