Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ukulele jam

A UKULELE jam session will take place at the Catherine Wheel pub in Station Road, Goring, on August 24 from 2.30pm to 6pm,

Players of all levels are welcome and there will be an outside bar and pizza oven.

Admission is free but a collection will be taken for Sue Ryder.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33