Monday, 19 August 2019
A UKULELE jam session will take place at the Catherine Wheel pub in Station Road, Goring, on August 24 from 2.30pm to 6pm,
Players of all levels are welcome and there will be an outside bar and pizza oven.
Admission is free but a collection will be taken for Sue Ryder.
19 August 2019
