Musical tea

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
AN afternoon tea on the green at Goring lock will be hosted by Cleeve-by-Goring Women’s Institute on Sunday from about 2pm.
It will include a performance by the village concert band.
19 August 2019
More News:
Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley
1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players 1965-1999 ... [more]
Station plaque to honour community campaigner
A PLAQUE was unveiled at Goring station to honour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say