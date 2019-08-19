Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley

1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players

1965-1999 Committee member, Goring and Streatley Amenity Association (chairman 1982-84). Successfully opposed high voltage power lines across Streatley Hill and construction of the A329 Streatley underpass and led successful campaign to persuade the National Trust to purchase The Hollies.

1966-2010 Active member of local history society

1975-1976 Commodore, Goring Thames Sailing Club

1976-2007 Member, Goring Parish Council (chairman 1984-1988, planning committee chairman 1988-2007)

1976-2007 Trustee, King George V Jubilee Trust Fund

1976-2001 Council representative on Goring village hall committee (chairman 1978-1982)

1977 the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Trust catering and publicity committees

1979 Co-founder, Goring and District Twinning Association (with Bellême)

1980-1981 Led council move to acquire Old Jubilee fire station.

1981 Led negotiations for council to buy village hall from church authorities in trust for the village and transfer it to independent trustees in 1983.

1982 Led successful campaign within council to grant long-term lease to the tennis club.

1988 Joint founder of Goring Gap News (editor 1995-1997, assistant editor until 2010)

1990 Regular winder of village hall clock, weekly for some years

1995-2010 Chairman, Goring Gap News Association

1999 Prominent in successful campaign to prevent closure of village library

2000 Chairman, Goring and Streatley Probus Club

2001 Awarded Freedom of Goring

2005-2006 Council representative on village plan committee

2007 Played Pte Godfrey in Goring Gap Players’ Dad’s Army

2009-2016 Committee member, mobility issues group. Proposed passenger lifts at Goring station

2010 Persuaded council to erect a village sign in Rectory Garden

2012 Member, the Queen’s diamond jubilee convening committee

2016 Station lifts opened by John Howell MP and Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail