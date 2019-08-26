Safe to play

PLAY equipment in Goring has passed a safety inspection.

Most of the items at Bourdillon Field, off Wallingford Road, which is owned by the parish council, was deemed to be “low” or “very low” risk by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

A rope bridge was deemed to be “medium” risk as the safety surface needs some minor restoration.

All the items at Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road, which is also owned by the council, were “low” or “very low” risk.