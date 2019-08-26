£1 phone box

A TELEPHONE box in Goring could be adopted by the parish council.

BT, which owns the red kiosk in front of the Royal Mail sorting office in High Street, has offered it to the council for a nominal fee of £1.

The company may decommission the box as it is little-used and there is an alternative at Goring station nearby.

The council is to ask BT whether the box could be converted into a wi-fi “hot spot” to enable river users to access the internet.