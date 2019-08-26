Entries at summer show down after July heatwave

ORGANISERS of Goring Village Greenfingers’ 25th annual summer show say the attendance and takings were strong despite a disappointing number of entries.

Only 15 people put their flowers, fruits, vegetables, preserves, cakes and artworks forward for judging in this year’s event, which was held at the village hall in Reading Road on Saturday.

There were no entries in 15 classes despite an appeal earlier this year for more participants.

The gardening club says the event is at risk of folding because the hall’s hire costs are going up as it undergoes an extensive refurbishment.

This year’s entries were affected by one regular member being ill and others being on holiday as well as poor growing conditions due to last month’s heatwave.

Despite this, the show attracted a good number of visitors who bought plants and refreshments and took part in a fund-raising raffle.

Jacqueline Wilkins, of Clevemead. Goring, came top in eight sections and also won the Flower Arranging Challenge Cup and certificates for best floral arrangement and best cookery in show.

Show secretary David Woodage won the Fruit and Vegetable Challenge Cup and the Derek and Christie Entertainers’ Cup for most points in show as well as six individual classes.

Jeanne Davis, a founder member of the club, won the top vase and top tray cups, while artist Rosemary Brook, from Whitchurch Hill, won the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal for most points in the horticultural sections.

Villager Imogen Smart won the Davis Challenge Cup for cookery and four classes on her show debut.

Mrs Brook was selling some of the 126 artificial sunflowers made from recycled materials that she had arranged for businesses and community groups to make as part of the village’s entry into the Britain in Bloom competition. In total, there were just 135 entries compared with more than 210 in 1995, when Mrs Davis and her husband Rodney launched the show.

Its future will be subject to discussion as Mr Woodage is stepping down this year, as is the club’s chairwoman Pat Bradstock, and more committee members are needed to keep it going.

Mr Woodage said: “It was a very good show, although we had disappointing numbers because it has been a bad year. I’m still in favour of it continuing, although there may be a few sceptics after this year.

“It was nice that the prizes were more spread out and everyone who entered won at least one. The judges said the standard was a bit lower but that was to be expected because of the weather, which is very hard to predict.

“Rosemary was thrilled to bits to have won the Banksian Medal. She’s brilliant as she’s ever so keen and we need more people like that. Overall, it was a very friendly show and it went well.”

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month and is seeking new members. Anyone who is interested should get in touch via the Village Greenfingers Gardening Club on Facebook.

The full results were as follows:

Cups

Special Class A (Top Vase Cup) — Jeanne Davis

Special Class B (Top Tray Cup) — Jeanne Davis

Flower Section Challenge Cup —Rodney Davis

Goring Mill Gallery Cup (best patio container) — Val Calladine

Fruit and Vegetables Challenge Cup — David Woodage

Flower Arranging Challenge Cup — Jacqueline Wilkins

Davis Challenge Cup (cookery section) — Imogen Smart

Goring Horticultural Society Plaque (photography section) — Val Calladine

Derek and Christie Entertainers Cup (most points in show) — David Woodage

Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal (most points in horticultural sections) — Rosemary Brook

Certificates

Best flowers — Rodney Davis (dahlias)

Best fruit — Robert Jones (plums)

Best vegetables — Derek Leary (mixed trug)

Best flower arrangement in show —

Jacqueline Wilkins

Best cookery – Jacqueline Wilkins (jam)

Best photograph — Val Calladine

Flowers

Dahlias, cactus or semi-cactus —

Rodney Davis

Dahlias, other — Rodney Davis

Dahlias, mixed vase of five blooms — Rodney Davis

Pelargonium, three heads — Jacqueline Wilkins

Fuchsia in pot — Pat Bradstock

Orchid in pot — Jacqueline Wilkins

Plant in flower — David Woodage

Rose, cycle of three stages —

Jacqueline Wilkins

Gladiolus, specimen bloom — David Woodage

Flower, single stem — Imogen Smart

Blooms, five mixed stems — Krys Knox

Cactus — Jeanne Davis

Succulent — Jeanne Davis

Three grasses — Jeanne Davis

Patio container, single variety — Val Calladine

Vase of mixed flowers and foliage — Krys Knox

Fruit and vegetable

Five plums — Robert Jones

Dish of any other fruit — Val Calladine (2nd only)

Five potatoes — Derek Leary

Three small onions — David Woodage

Seven shallots — Derek Leary

Five runner beans — David Woodage

Five French beans — Rodney Davis

Three sticks of rhubarb — Pat Bradstock

Three courgettes — Imogen Smart

Cucumber — Pat Bradstock

Five cherry tomatoes — Val Calladine

Three tomatoes, not cherry — Derek Leary

Ripening truss of tomatoes – Rosemary Brook

Heaviest truss of tomatoes — Rosemary Brook

Heaviest marrow — Krys Knox

Heaviest potato — David Woodage

Longest runner bean — Derek Leary

Strangest-looking vegetable — David Woodage

Three peppers, hot or sweet —

Rosemary Brook

Any other vegetable — Pat Bradstock

Vase of mixed herbs — Jacqueline Wilkins

Trug or other container of garden produce — Derek Leary

Flower arranging

Arrangement in a silver container for a silver anniversary — Robert Jones

Arrangement in a tea cup or egg cup — Krys Knox

A table centre arrangement of flowers and foliage – Jacqueline Wilkins

Cookery

Jar of stone fruit jam — Jacqueline Wilkins

Jar of fruit jelly — Jacqueline Wilkins

Three Scotch eggs — Jeanne Davis

Cake for a 25th anniversary — One entry (Patricia Woodage), no prize awarded

Five rock cakes — Val Calladine

Treacle tart — Imogen Smart

Hand-made plaited herb loaf — Imogen Smart and Jacqueline Wilkins (2nd=)

Photography

Photo of a plant, shrub or tree with silver foliage –— Val Calladine

Photo of previous Greenfingers event — Rosemary Brook

Photo of a garden ornament or feature — Keith Riley