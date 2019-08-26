Entries at summer show down after July heatwave

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
ORGANISERS of Goring Village Greenfingers’ 25th annual summer show say the attendance and takings were strong despite a disappointing number of entries.
Only 15 people put their flowers, fruits, vegetables, preserves, cakes and artworks forward for judging in this year’s event, which was held at the village hall in Reading Road on Saturday.
There were no entries in 15 classes despite an appeal earlier this year for more participants.
The gardening club says the event is at risk of folding because the hall’s hire costs are going up as it undergoes an extensive refurbishment.
This year’s entries were affected by one regular member being ill and others being on holiday as well as poor growing conditions due to last month’s heatwave.
Despite this, the show attracted a good number of visitors who bought plants and refreshments and took part in a fund-raising raffle.
Jacqueline Wilkins, of Clevemead. Goring, came top in eight sections and also won the Flower Arranging Challenge Cup and certificates for best floral arrangement and best cookery in show.
Show secretary David Woodage won the Fruit and Vegetable Challenge Cup and the Derek and Christie Entertainers’ Cup for most points in show as well as six individual classes.
Jeanne Davis, a founder member of the club, won the top vase and top tray cups, while artist Rosemary Brook, from Whitchurch Hill, won the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal for most points in the horticultural sections.
Villager Imogen Smart won the Davis Challenge Cup for cookery and four classes on her show debut.
Mrs Brook was selling some of the 126 artificial sunflowers made from recycled materials that she had arranged for businesses and community groups to make as part of the village’s entry into the Britain in Bloom competition. In total, there were just 135 entries compared with more than 210 in 1995, when Mrs Davis and her husband Rodney launched the show.
Its future will be subject to discussion as Mr Woodage is stepping down this year, as is the club’s chairwoman Pat Bradstock, and more committee members are needed to keep it going.
Mr Woodage said: “It was a very good show, although we had disappointing numbers because it has been a bad year. I’m still in favour of it continuing, although there may be a few sceptics after this year.
“It was nice that the prizes were more spread out and everyone who entered won at least one. The judges said the standard was a bit lower but that was to be expected because of the weather, which is very hard to predict.
“Rosemary was thrilled to bits to have won the Banksian Medal. She’s brilliant as she’s ever so keen and we need more people like that. Overall, it was a very friendly show and it went well.”
The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month and is seeking new members. Anyone who is interested should get in touch via the Village Greenfingers Gardening Club on Facebook.
The full results were as follows:
Cups
Special Class A (Top Vase Cup) — Jeanne Davis
Special Class B (Top Tray Cup) — Jeanne Davis
Flower Section Challenge Cup —Rodney Davis
Goring Mill Gallery Cup (best patio container) — Val Calladine
Fruit and Vegetables Challenge Cup — David Woodage
Flower Arranging Challenge Cup — Jacqueline Wilkins
Davis Challenge Cup (cookery section) — Imogen Smart
Goring Horticultural Society Plaque (photography section) — Val Calladine
Derek and Christie Entertainers Cup (most points in show) — David Woodage
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal (most points in horticultural sections) — Rosemary Brook
Certificates
Best flowers — Rodney Davis (dahlias)
Best fruit — Robert Jones (plums)
Best vegetables — Derek Leary (mixed trug)
Best flower arrangement in show —
Jacqueline Wilkins
Best cookery – Jacqueline Wilkins (jam)
Best photograph — Val Calladine
Flowers
Dahlias, cactus or semi-cactus —
Rodney Davis
Dahlias, other — Rodney Davis
Dahlias, mixed vase of five blooms — Rodney Davis
Pelargonium, three heads — Jacqueline Wilkins
Fuchsia in pot — Pat Bradstock
Orchid in pot — Jacqueline Wilkins
Plant in flower — David Woodage
Rose, cycle of three stages —
Jacqueline Wilkins
Gladiolus, specimen bloom — David Woodage
Flower, single stem — Imogen Smart
Blooms, five mixed stems — Krys Knox
Cactus — Jeanne Davis
Succulent — Jeanne Davis
Three grasses — Jeanne Davis
Patio container, single variety — Val Calladine
Vase of mixed flowers and foliage — Krys Knox
Fruit and vegetable
Five plums — Robert Jones
Dish of any other fruit — Val Calladine (2nd only)
Five potatoes — Derek Leary
Three small onions — David Woodage
Seven shallots — Derek Leary
Five runner beans — David Woodage
Five French beans — Rodney Davis
Three sticks of rhubarb — Pat Bradstock
Three courgettes — Imogen Smart
Cucumber — Pat Bradstock
Five cherry tomatoes — Val Calladine
Three tomatoes, not cherry — Derek Leary
Ripening truss of tomatoes – Rosemary Brook
Heaviest truss of tomatoes — Rosemary Brook
Heaviest marrow — Krys Knox
Heaviest potato — David Woodage
Longest runner bean — Derek Leary
Strangest-looking vegetable — David Woodage
Three peppers, hot or sweet —
Rosemary Brook
Any other vegetable — Pat Bradstock
Vase of mixed herbs — Jacqueline Wilkins
Trug or other container of garden produce — Derek Leary
Flower arranging
Arrangement in a silver container for a silver anniversary — Robert Jones
Arrangement in a tea cup or egg cup — Krys Knox
A table centre arrangement of flowers and foliage – Jacqueline Wilkins
Cookery
Jar of stone fruit jam — Jacqueline Wilkins
Jar of fruit jelly — Jacqueline Wilkins
Three Scotch eggs — Jeanne Davis
Cake for a 25th anniversary — One entry (Patricia Woodage), no prize awarded
Five rock cakes — Val Calladine
Treacle tart — Imogen Smart
Hand-made plaited herb loaf — Imogen Smart and Jacqueline Wilkins (2nd=)
Photography
Photo of a plant, shrub or tree with silver foliage –— Val Calladine
Photo of previous Greenfingers event — Rosemary Brook
Photo of a garden ornament or feature — Keith Riley
26 August 2019
More News:
Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
POLL: Have your say