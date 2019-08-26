Croquet lawn idea

A CROQUET lawn could be created in Goring.

The parish council is considering a request by the village’s University of the Third Age group to establish the facility at the Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road.

The lawn, which would measure about 38 yards by 25 yards, would be used about twice a month by members who would provide their own hoops, balls and mallets.

However, the recreation ground is also one of several sites where the council is considering installing new children’s play equipment.

Some councillors have suggested putting the croquet lawn on Rectory Garden, off High Street, where the council is keen to encourage more use.