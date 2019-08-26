Call to cut speed limit

THE speed limit on a country lane near Goring could be lowered.

The parish council is to ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to reduce the restriction on Battle Road from 60mph to 40mph.

It follows a complaint from a resident who was driving along the road when their wing mirror was clipped by a car coming the other way.

The villager told the driver that they were driving too fast for the narrow, bendy road but the response was that they were not breaking the law.

The resident complained to the county council and was told it would only consider taking action if the parish council raised the issue as a concern.

A parish council meeting heard that the issue was worth pursuing but that some drivers would ignore the speed limit whatever it was.

Councillor Lawrie Reavill said: “Cars absolutely hurtle down there and it’s certainly a problem.”

Chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “I think 40mph is an appropriate compromise and we can certainly ask as 60mph is way too fast but I’m not sure it’ll make a blind bit of difference.”

It is likely that a traffic survey would have to be carried out before the county would consider changing the limit.