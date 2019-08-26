Warning on untidy cemetery

RELATIVES and friends of people buried at the White Hill cemetery in Goring are to be reminded to keep graves tidy.

The parish council, which maintains the site off Reading Road, says visitors are increasingly placing ornaments around headstones which makes it difficult to mow the grass.

Small fences, cages and other boundary markers cause similar problems.

Under the cemetery regulations, people may only lay ornaments on plinths in front of headstones.

The council is to send out letters asking people to observe the rules.

It is believed that some families erect cages to stop rabbits eating their flowers so the council will advise on other deterrents.

It also plans to create an area where visitors can leave toys, ornaments and other informal memorials.

Councillor Bryan Urbick said: “We understand that this is a very delicate issue and want to handle it respectfully.

“However, items left around graves tend to expand over time and you end up with long stretches of grass which haven’t been mown.

“We will be extremely sensitive about this immediately following a death but at some point we have to enforce the rules.”