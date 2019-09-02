Monday, 02 September 2019

Singer’s old home sold

GEORGE MICHAEL’S old home in Goring has been sold for £3.4 million.

Mill Cottage, off High Street, where the singer died on Christmas Day in 2016, has been bought by a couple who used to live nearby.

When news of Michael’s death broke thousands of fans flocked to the property and left floral tributes outside the front door. They continued to visit for more than a year afterwards.

His family have urged fans to respect the new owners’ privacy.

