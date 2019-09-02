Monday, 02 September 2019

Charity ride

A FAMILY bike ride in aid of St Thomas’ Church in Goring will take place on September 14.

Participants will set off from the church at 9.45 and ride along the Thames towpath, returning to Goring by 1pm at the latest.

Half of the proceeds go to the church and the rest will go to the Historic Churches Trust. 

