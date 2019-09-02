Charity ride

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
A FAMILY bike ride in aid of St Thomas’ Church in Goring will take place on September 14.
Participants will set off from the church at 9.45 and ride along the Thames towpath, returning to Goring by 1pm at the latest.
Half of the proceeds go to the church and the rest will go to the Historic Churches Trust.
02 September 2019
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
