Monday, 16 September 2019

Conmen warning

SCAMMERS are targeting households in Goring.

Over the past month, groups of young men known as “Nottingham knockers” have been calling at homes in Wallingford Road and neighbouring streets.

They tell residents they have recently been released from prison and are selling household goods as part of a rehabilitation scheme.

However, no such scheme exists and the items they sell are marked up at unreasonably high prices.

Those who buy may be repeatedly targeted and pressured to pay more and more each time, particularly if they are elderly or living alone.

Sightings should be reported to Thames Valley Police on the force’s non-emergency number, 101.

