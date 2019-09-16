New speed signs ‘too expensive’

FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph speed limit on Wallingford Road in Goring will not be revived for now.

The parish council has delayed a decision on replacing the two broken devices in Wallingford Road, which are at least 15 years old, as this could cost up to £4,000.

The signs are located to the north and south of the village primary school and have sensors that detect when drivers are speeding so they can display a warning to slow down.

Neither has worked for many years and it is unclear who is responsible but records suggest the parish council took ownership from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, some time ago.

Residents have repeatedly complained about speeding on the road so the parish council sought quotes and was told the signs must be replaced as they are beyond economic repair.

Councillor Bryan Urbick told a meeting on Monday that South Stoke recently bought mobile warning signs which also log the speed of vehicles.

He said: “The county council has some money for traffic-calming measures and advised these for South Stoke so perhaps we could speak to them.”

Chairmam Kevin Bulmer said: “They could be useful as the speed data we’ve gathered so far doesn’t prove there’s a problem. We just don’t have the money.”