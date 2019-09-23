Community campaigner dies at 99

A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of Goring Parish Council has died, aged 99.

Norman Radley, who moved to the village in 1957 and served on the council from 1976 to 2007, passed away at the Old Vicarage care home in Moulsford on Friday.

His death comes less than a month after a plaque in his honour was unveiled at Goring station to celebrate his successful lobbying for passenger lifts to be installed as part of a refurbishment in 2016.

These weren’t originally part of the scheme but Mr Radley, who was a member of the Goring mobility issues group committee, came up with the idea of a petition.

This was signed by more than 1,000 people and presented to Parliament by Henley MP John Howell, prompting a rethink by Network Rail.

Mr Radley was unable to attend the ceremony but his son Geoff told guests that he was delighted to have been honoured.

Mr Radley was a founder member of both the Goring Gap Players in 1962 and the Goring Gap News magazine, of which he served for a period as editor, in 1988.

He was a member of the village amenity association from 1965 to 1999, serving as chairman from 1982 to 1984. He successfully opposed plans for high-voltage power lines across Streatley Hill and for an underpass on the A329 at Streatley. He also persuaded the National Trust to purchase The Hollies.

The former civil servant was appointed chairman of the council in 1984 and served for four years before chairing its planning committee until his departure.

He also co-founded the village twinning association with Bellême in France in 1979 and helping to prevent the closure of the library in Station Road in 1999.

He was awarded the freedom of the village in 2001.