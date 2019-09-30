No new nursery... for now

GOVERNORS of Goring Primary School says it is not “financially viable” to open a new nursery at the moment.

They had investigated the idea following the closure of Goring and Cleeve Pre-school in July following a vote by members of its charity group.

The governors have not ruled out opening a nursery within its grounds in the future.

In a statement, they said: “We were saddened by the recent closure of Goring and Cleeve Pre-School.

“The strong ties between the school and pre-school have for many years been hugely beneficial to local families.

“We feel strongly that there should be provision for the education of younger children in the village and, to this end, we have investigated introducing a nursery class as part of the school.

“Regrettably, we have concluded that this is not financially viable at this time, although our long-term aim is for pre-school provision to be available in Goring.”

The governors would like to know what the demand for places is locally and have asked parents to register their interest at the school by calling (01491) 872289 or email office.3803@goring.

oxon.sch.uk