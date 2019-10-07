Grants offer

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
Monday, 07 October 2019
A GORING charity is welcoming grant applications.
The Goring Volunteer Fire Brigade Trust Fund, which will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, awards small sums to any local charity which isn’t funded by public money or grants from elsewhere.
For more information, email f.tomlinson@btinternet.com
07 October 2019
