Grants offer

A GORING charity is welcoming grant applications.

The Goring Volunteer Fire Brigade Trust Fund, which will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, awards small sums to any local charity which isn’t funded by public money or grants from elsewhere.

For more information, email f.tomlinson@btinternet.com

