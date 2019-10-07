Charity walk

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
A WALK in aid of the Goring international aid charity Changing Futures will set off from South Stoke village hall at 10am on Sunday.
Participants will follow a 10km circular route in the countryside before a soup lunch.
It costs £15 and places should be booked by email to vhamilton@doctors.org.uk
07 October 2019
