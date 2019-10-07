Monday, 07 October 2019

Plans for 20 homes

PLANS have been put forward for 20 homes on land in Goring which was earmarked for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Frenbury Developments and Elegant Homes want to develop the 2.24-hectare field between Manor Road and Elmcroft.

They want to build a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties with between two and four bedrooms. Forty per cent would be “affordable” in line with the plan.

Access would be via a new street off Manor Road ending in a cul-de-sac with a footpath on to Elmcroft.

The developers say it is a good location for housing as it is near the village shops and the station and wouldn’t extend the village boundary.

In 2014, Frenbury was refused permission for three large properties on the site amid objections from residents and the parish council.

The outline application will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

